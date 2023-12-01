And boy is it a beauty of a pantomime!

Set in Newport City Town Square on the edge of a forest, the panto tells the tale of a young prince imprisoned in a castle in the form of a beast who can only be set free by true love.

Written and directed by Richard Gauntlett, the show has everything you want from a panto including singalongs, booing at the baddies, a dame and a villain.

Kicking off the show with a rendition of 'Here Comes the Sun', there's a spectacular dance routine with the ensemble and supporting Young Company, setting the high-octane tone of the show.

Rose Hip, Mickey Muffins and Mayor Murgatroyd in Beauty and the Beast at the Riverfront Theatre, Newport (Image: Riverfront Theatre)Rose Hip, Mickey Muffins and Mayor Murgatroyd in Beauty and the Beast at the Riverfront Theatre, Newport

Beauty and the Beast is packed with uplifting song medleys, fantastic dance displays, jokes, stunning costumes, dazzling light effects and a brilliant stage set up. It truly is a feast for the eyes.

Gareth Tempest plays Dame Muggins with bags of enthusiasm, working the audience with his jokes and keeping the energy going throughout. When on stage with Mickey Muggins, played by actor Richard Elis - a stalwart of the Newport panto - the atmosphere is electric. Not only do they deliver their own lines hilariously, they ad lib throughout, pulling each other's leg mercilessly.

Mickey Muggins, Dame Muggins and Hedwin Hip on stage at the Riverfront Theatre (Image: Riverfront Theatre)Mickey Muggins, Dame Muggins and Hedwin Hip on stage at the Riverfront Theatre

Lead actress Elian West, who plays Rose Hip, delivered stunning solo singing performances, hitting every note and delighting the audience. Hugo Joss Catton as Prince Hilarion complemented her voice perfectly during a rendition of 'Somewhere Only We Know'.

Londiwe Mthembu as Fairy Goodheart had the whole audience clapping, stamping and whistling against her archenemies Hecate, played Phoebe Holmes. Talking of villains, Aled Pugh returns to the stage as Mayor Murgatroyd delivering up just the right level of cynicism and withering despair towards everyone else's boundless joy.

Mickey Muggins, Dame Muggins and Hedwin Hip on stage at the Riverfront Theatre (Image: Riverfront Theatre)

With Beauty and the Beast expect great songs, plenty of laughs, a sing-along, trap door stunts and lots of audience interaction. There are no lulls in the show and it keeps a fast pace throughout, ensuring younger members of the audience are kept entertained.

Once again, the Riverfront Theatre has created a brilliant pantomime which audiences will love.

Beauty and the Beast will run at the Riverfront Theatre, Newport, until Saturday, January 6. Book tickets here.