Households across Wales will be starting to look for things to do to get them into the festive spirit and with winter wonderlands to Christmas Markets and everything in between there is so much to do.

If you like looking at pretty Christmas lights then a light trail may be more your speed.

Will you be heading out to a Christmas light trail this festive season? (Image: PA)

From Christmas in Bute Park in Cardiff to The Festival of Light at Longleat Safari and Adventure Park there are a number of amazing Christmas light trails in South Wales and surrounding ares that are well worth a visit.

The best Christmas light trails to visit in and near South Wales in 2023

Here are four of the best Christmas light trails to visit in South Wales and surrounding areas in 2023/24:

Christmas at Bute Park

When: November 24, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Where: Bute Park, North Rd, Cardiff CF10 3ER

Price: Children: £13.95 (weekdays)/£15.95 (weekends); adults: £19.50 (weekdays)/£22.95 (weekends); and children under 2: free.

The Christmas at Bute Park website says: "Our award-winning light trail has returned to the magnificent Bute Park till the 1st January 2024.

"Now the most popular light trail outside of London, tickets have been selling extremely fast!

"Experience a new and extended route, awash with immersive visuals and jaw-dropping illuminations.

"Be inspired by original audio compositions, dynamic choreography and intelligent design.

"Enjoy a fully accessible route and mouth-watering street food from local vendors."

For more information visit the Christmas at Bute Park website.

Luminate

When: November 29 – December 24, 2023

Where: National Botanic Garden of Wales, Middleton Hall, Llanarthne, SA32 8HN

Price: Adults: £21.25; Children: £15.75; and Family passes can be purchased for £69.50. Tickets must be pre-booked via the National Botanic Gardens of Wales website.

Descrobing the event, National Botanic Garden of Wales says: "This year the event has been re-designed and will take in lots of new interactive fun elements and light installs along a new route around the Botanic Garden.

"Immerse yourself in our mesmerising mile-long walk, with our stunning lighting elements and fabulous interactive light play, all set to ambient music.

"A timeless experience to be enjoyed by all, young and old alike.

"The trail is open nightly from Wednesday 29th of November until Sunday 24th of December 2023."

Entry times are from 4.30pm to 8pm each day.

Entry slots are every 15 minutes and the trail will take approximately 60-90 minutes to complete.

For more information visit the National Botanic Gardens of Wales website.

The Festival of Light

When: November 11, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Where: Longleat Safari and Adventure Park, Warminster, BA12 7NW

Price: Ticket prices start from £18.70

@longleatofficial ✨ THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT 2023: TICKETS NOW ON SALE ✨ Rediscover magic at Longleat this winter as the UK’s original and best lantern festival returns with Treasured Tales! Link in bio. ♬ original sound - Longleat

Labelled by Longleat as "the UK's original and best lantern experience" the "amazing" Festival of Light returns in 2023.

The Longleat website says: "Put your family at the centre of the most magical Christmas story of them all this year, as The Festival of Light returns, with more life-size lanterns than ever before and an iconic Winter Safari.

"Discover brand-new, show-stopping scenes from treasured tales, featuring The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S Lewis; Cinderella; The Wizard of Oz; Winnie the Pooh and many more.

"This year’s event is brimming with festive treats – from firm favourites like our incredible 15-metre Enchanted Christmas Tree show and beloved Santa Train, to a spectacular fountain display on Half Mile Pond.

"Longleat House will be even more luminous, with a phenomenal light show bringing its historic facade to life."

See what other events are taking place near you in December. (Image: Newsquest)

It adds: "Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime Christmas experience, filled with unique lanterns, dazzling light shows and magical trails.

"Endless festive fun awaits, so come along and create unforgettable memories at Longleat!"

For more information visit the Longleat website.

Margam Country Park Winter Light Trail 2023

When: November 22 – December 31, 2023

Where: Margam Country Park, Neath, Port Talbot, SA13 2TJ

Price: Adults: £16.75 (Mon-Thurs)/£21.25 (Fri-Sun); Children: £12.25/£14.50; and Family passes: £56.50/£69.50 (prices up to December 14).

For more information visit the Luminate Wales website.

Luminate Wales is back at Margam Country Park and Castle in 2023.

Describing the Winter Light Trail, Luminate Wales, said: "The spectacular, illuminated trail, full of wonder and intrigue, to delight and enthral your senses.

"As darkness descends, join us on our enchanting journey, as we weave a captivating light trail through the stunning, historic gardens of Margam Country Park and Castle.

"Immerse yourself in our mesmerising mile-long walk, with stunning lighting installations and fabulous interactive elements for the kids (and big kids!) to play with, all set to music.



"We will have tasty treats and hot mulled wine available near the start of the trail, and then marshmallows for toasting on our fire pits and hot food caterers in the cafe courtyard halfway around."

Entry times are from 4.30pm to 8pm each day and the trail will take approximately 60-90 minutes to complete.