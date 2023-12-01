On August 22, Gwent Police officers stopped Shehzard Ali behind the wheel of his Citroen car on Cardiff Road.

Inside the vehicle, they found 24,570 Valium tablets with an estimated street value of between £6,000 and £24,000, two knives, and a small amount of cocaine.

After Ali’s arrest, officers found two packages of heroin weighing a combined 828g inside a safe at his home on Ariel Reach.

Among the recovered substances, they also found dangerous mixing agents which they believe could have reached vulnerable people in and around Newport.

Ali, 29, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs charges and two counts of possession of a knife.

Officer in the case Detective Constable James Evans has thanked the public for providing information that is "often helpful" in helping to bring criminals like Ali to justice.

DC Evans said: “Ali played an instrumental part in the onward supply of class A and C drugs within the Newport area.

“Mixing agents were discovered by our officers among the substances recovered from him and our intervention has prevented these from reaching potentially vulnerable people.

“This sentence indicates our commitment towards tackling organised crime in Newport, and the wider Gwent area, and those who profit and capitalise on the most vulnerable people in society.

“We will continue to target anyone who continues to take part in this illegal activity in our communities, and information provided to us by the public is often helpful in allowing us to bring offenders, like Ali, before the courts.”

Gwent Police have asked anyone who has concerns about drug dealing in their area to call them on 101, send a direct message on Facebook or X – or, in an emergency, call 999.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.