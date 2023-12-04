Liam Ismail and his family have been collecting for charities as part of their Christmas lights displays since 2021, and this year, chose to support baby loss charity SANDS, after they offered support following the stillbirth of his brother at 42 weeks in 2011.

The family, who live in Larch Grove, Malpas, first began their Christmas lights tradition years ago when Liam and his siblings were young children, and they would enjoy the lights bringing a festive spirit.

Following a hiatus of sorts, five years ago, Liam decided to recreate the fantastical festive displays of his childhood with the help of his family.

The Ismail family light display is raising funds for baby loss charity SANDS (Image: Liam Ismail)He said: "Christmas lights and decorations have always been something I enjoy, as it brings happiness and cheer to everyone and spreads the Christmas spirit through the local community.

"Each year the display gets bigger and better, and we receive great comments from the passing public and neighbours, so in 2021 in a last-minute decision as a family we decided we would select a day to turn the lights on and choose a charity to collect for.

"As a family we chose to support SANDS this year, as we have previously through others' fundraising and because they were there to offer support for my family in 2011 if we needed them after my brother was stillborn.

"We were lucky having such a small close-knit family and friends we never did need to ask for their support, but we know not everyone has the same family support around them, and we know that the loss of a child is something most people find hard to talk about."

The Ismail family celebrated this year's light switch on with the help of Santa Claus himself (Image: Liam Ismail)

The family have raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years, including more than £1,000 on the first switch on night this year alone.

To date, they have raised £4,677.28 for charity since 2021, with 100 per cent of this year's total set to go to SANDS.

Liam added: "Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy our display for 2023, where we have added new props, with different themes and an increase to the number of bulbs.

"Last year, there was approximately 28,000 bulbs for the display. This year we have increased this to 34,118 bulbs, and we are already planning on how and where we can go bigger and brighter for next year!"

The family have been raising money for charity through their displays since 2021 (Image: Liam Ismail)The display is illuminated every night from 4.30pm until 9.30pm until Wednesday, January 3, 2024, and will be on continuously from Christmas Eve until Boxing Day.

Donations can be made by cash into the cash tube at the right of the gate, by card at intervals of either £2.50 or £5, through their Just Giving page, or by scanning the QR code on their banners.

You can also follow their Facebook page here.