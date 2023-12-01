An eight-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man at the centre at around 2pm on Friday, November 3.

A statement from Gwent Police, issued Friday, December 1, said: “We’re investigating a report of suspicious behaviour in Friars Walk, Newport at around 2pm on Friday 3 November.

“An eight-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man while at the shopping centre.

“The boy was unharmed nor was any physical contact made but the man is believed to have spoken to the boy.

“Officers would like to speak to this man who was seen in the area at the time, and he could have information that might be able to help us with our enquiries.

“If you can help call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300376173, or you can send us a direct message on social media.”