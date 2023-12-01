A Christmas market in South Wales has been named among one the world's most popular to visit in 2023.
As we enter December the countdown to Christmas has officially begun and already festive markets have begun popping up all over the UK and the world.
A south Wales city's Christmas Market has recently been named the most popular in the UK for 2023 as well as one of the most sought-after in the world.
The South Wales city with one of the most popular Christmas Markets in the world
The experts at travel insurance company InsureandGo have revealed which Christmas markets are seeing the biggest spikes in interest compared to previous years.
Swansea was top spot in the UK as the country's most up-and-coming destination to visit a Christmas market.
InsureandGo said: "With a Bavarian bar offering hot chocolate and mulled wine, vendors selling Christmas crafts and a Caroler's cabin - Swansea is the perfect city to enjoy some festive celebrations this Christmas.
"And it seems many are realising this too, with Swansea Christmas market having seen an 84% increase in searches since this time last year."
The south Wales city was also ranked among the top 20 destinations in the world when it came to popularity surrounding Christmas Markets.
The Swansea Christmas Market was the 18th most popular in the world for 2023 behind the likes of Seattle, Belgrade, Antwerp, Tokyo and Athens.
The UK's most popular Christmas Markets in 2023
- Swansea
- York
- London
- Bath
- Nottingham
- Belfast
- Newcastle Upon Tyne
- Sheffield
- Liverpool
- Glasgow
The most popular Christmas Markets in the world in 2023
- Seattle, USA
- Belgrade, Serbia
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Gdansk, Poland
- Ljubljana, Slovenia
- Arlington, USA
- Antwerp, Belgium
- Tokyo, Japan
- Malaga, Spain
- Athens, Greece
- Porto, Portugal
- Sofia, Bulgaria
- Boston, USA
- Montreux, Switzerland
- Utrecht, Netherlands
- Sibiu, Romania
- Tbilisi, Georgia
- Swnasea, Wales
- Geneva, Switzerland
- Lisbon Portugal
Swansea Christmas Market
The Swansea Christmas Market runs from November 24 to December 20 in 2023.
For more information go to the Visit Swansea Bay website.
The market offers everything from Christmas gift ideas to delicious street food and everything in between.
You will also find festive chalets, a Caroler’s Cabin and Bavarian Bar where you will be able to pick yourself up a hot chocolates or a warm mulled wine.
The Swansea Christmas Market takes place in the city centre and is open 9.30am to 5pm (Monday to Saturday) and 10.30am to 4.30pm (Sundays).
