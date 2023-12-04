Gwent Wildlife Trust, along with local organisations, will host a public meeting to discuss preventing damaging development on the unique Levels landscape.

GWT’s campaign to halt significant development on the Gwent Levels is supported by well-known conservationists such as Iolo Williams, Lizzie Daly, Mary Colwell and Julian Hoffman.

A Senedd petition is currently running, with the aim of gaining 10,000 signatures, and triggering a debate in a full plenary session.

Adam Taylor, Gwent Wildlife Trust CEO, said: "The Gwent Levels are under siege from a number of development proposals that would cause irretrievable damage to this nationally important landscape.

"We would like to stress that we are not against solar plants, simply that these developments should not be placed where they will destroy precious habitat.

"The existing solar plant at Llanwern has already had a catastrophic impact on a hugely important lapwing breeding site."

The event will take place at The Hub, Main Road, Undy on Thursday, December 7, 6.30pm to 8pm.