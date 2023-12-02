Today, December 2, is Small Business Saturday - which is a UK-wide event encouraging people to support small businesses and independent traders.

We already spoke to many Newport city centre traders about shop local – more on that here – but there are plenty of others places which you can support on the big day (or generally) including many of indies just a stones throw from the city centre on Bridge Street and Clytha Park Road.

R J Phillips Interiors is owned by Rachel Phillips who is an advocate for supporting independent businesses. Her business began at her dining room table 20 years ago and has come a long way – with it now based in a Bridge Street unit.

“Customers have often referred to us as a hidden treasure and are mesmerised by the gifts and homewares in store,” said Ms Phillips.

“Children also love it – especially the flying reindeer and cheeky chocolate.”

Despite the growing popularity of shopping online, the business is not currently on the internet and customers regularly call into the shop.

“I believe that it is very important for people to see, feel, and smell what they are buying,” said Ms Phillips.

“To me that is a huge part of the shopping experience and much more personal.”

When asked about the important of supporting local businesses, Ms Phillips answered: “Independent businesses – and there are some amazing ones in Newport – need your support.

“Not only are they contributing to the economy and investing in our city – they are investing in its people.

“You will find that customer service from an independent business is another level; community is very important, and we should all support each other.”

On Small Business Saturday (December 2) R J Phillips Interiors will be open from 9am to 5.30pm.

And for those fancying a cuppa coffee (or a cheeky glass of wine) there’s Coffee at 26 just a few doors down at 26 Bridge Street.

The coffee and wine bar opened earlier this year and (at the time of this articles publication) has an overall 5.0 rating on Facebook reviews and a 4.5 rating on Google reviews. Coffee at 26 is open from 9am to 11pm on Saturdays.

Further up, on Clytha Park Road, there is an array of food and drink venues you can support for Small Business Saturday.

For fans of grilled cheese, Holy Cheesus has plenty of options – including for vegetarians and vegans, meaning everyone can have a grate (pun intended) food experience. Holy Cheesus opens from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Meanwhile those needing a caffeine fix can go to Rogue Fox Coffee House which opens from 10am to 4pm on Saturday. The coffee shop, run by a Newport couple, has a variety of drinks available along with food options – including an all-day breakfast menu.

Those after something a little stronger, micro-pub The Cellar Door fit the “small business” description in the most literal sense.

The “small but mighty” venue is well-known for its unique selection of ales and ciders, with it welcoming dogs and often hosting live music. The Cellar Door opens from 4pm to 11pm on Saturdays.

Clytha Park Road is also home to La Pizzeria (open from 3pm to 11pm on Saturdays) and Harbour Fish Bar (open from 12pm to 10pm on Saturdays).

Plus, there’s the – somewhat more niche – bridal shop All About Eve is a small business with many awards under its belt. If you’re planning your big day why not pop in? It’s open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.

You can find registered small businesses in your local area online at smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/small-business-finder