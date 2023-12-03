The Hudnalls, St Briavels, between Chepstow and Monmouth, is detached and has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and is on the market with Fine and Country, Chepstow.

One of the principal houses in St Briavels, Hudnalls House was, for more than 50 years, home to Margaret Eyre, a local historian and folklorist, whose grandfather, Edward John Eyre, was a famous explorer. Both Lake Eyre and the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia are named after him.

The agents said: "For about three decades, from the mid 1970s, the property was owned by a member of a famous rock band who invested in landscaping and planting, creating magical outdoor spaces with year-round interest and starting a splendid collection of rhododendrons."

This Victorian house offers elegant, spacious and beautifully presented accommodation and sits in approximately 10.8 acres of secluded grounds, in a sublime wooded setting - but what makes it even more special is its stunning outlook over the Wye Valley.

The house sits in a private spot, perched on a plateau with the Wye Valley dropping away steeply below.

Hudnalls House enjoys a tranquil, elevated spot, on the edge of the Forest of Dean, in the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Set some 600ft above sea level, it commands clear views of more than 10 miles up the valley towards Monmouth, overlooking the river, idyllic woods and fields.

It overlooks the ancient woods of The Hudnalls, a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Surrounded by nature and wildlife, with access to miles of footpaths and multiple opportunities for outdoor pursuits, it is the classic country retreat.

Yet it is also well connected, being under 10 miles from the ancient market towns of Monmouth and Chepstow, 11 miles from the M48/M4 and just 27 miles from Bristol.

The house boasts light-filled, high ceilinged rooms, large bay windows, lovely period details and over 4,000 sq ft of luxurious accommodation, currently informally arranged for multi-generational living.

The property has been upgraded and well maintained and benefits from three recently installed air source heat pumps. In addition to the main house, a converted, stone-built coach house and stables provides a separate two-storey art studio/home office.

The kitchen opens to a back hallway from which a second flight of stairs leads to the first floor. Off the hallway is a delightful day room, with a quarry tiled floor and an Esse Ironheart woodburning stove set in a feature fireplace. A panel of original bells indicates this room would once have formed part of the servants' quarters.

Completing the ground floor is a good sized utility room, with access to a store room. There is also a downstairs WC. Accessed from the outside of the property are further store rooms and a gardener's WC.

On the first floor are six double bedrooms, three with en-suite bathrooms and one with access to its own bathroom across the hallway. There is also a large family bathroom with a corner bath and a separate shower cubicle.

The principal bedroom is a large and impressive room at one end of the house, which in a former era was used as a ballroom and billiard room.

It has an attractive wood panelled ceiling and original solid wood floorboards.

A flight of stairs leads up to what the vendors call their turret room, currently used as a home office.

Hudnalls House is approached along a no through road, from which a tree-lined driveway leads up through a stone-pillared entrance. There is a turning circle in front of a double garage and ample, further parking.

The principally south-facing gardens feature interconnecting lawns interspersed with wide shrubberies and specimen trees. Eye-catching planting includes two trained wisteria trees at the front of the house. They are exceptional.

The original walled kitchen garden is another notable feature of the garden. This large, sheltered area features a lawn, vegetable beds, espalier fruit trees and mixed fruit bushes, all connected with gravel walkways. The gardens also include a raised lily pond, a large, Victorian-style, refurbished stone-and-timber greenhouse and separate garden storage. The grounds further incorporate four paddocks, currently let for horse pasture, and approximately three acres of mature oak woodland

For more information contact the agents, Fine and Country, Chepstow, on 01291 629799.

To view the listing on Rightmove click here.