Many dog owners will know ( from experience) that you simply can't leave things out for your dog to find.

Unfortunately, Murphy's owner has found this out the hard way.

After forgetting to empty the bin, Murphy's owner came home to find that his dog had dragged all of the trash out.

Watch guilty dog Murphy avoid looking at his owner after making a mess

The naughty pooch created a considerable mess after leaving litter scattered all over the floor.

The video clip, which shows the rubbish all over the ground, also features a very guilty Murphy who appears to be seen with his eyes closed.

Murphy's owner can be heard in the footage, saying: "Did I forget to empty the trash Murphy? I think I forgot to empty the trash.

"I thought you were gonna have a nice clean house to go into. Thanks for for letting me know that I forgot to empty the trash."

The footage was captured in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on October 9.

