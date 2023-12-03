A MAN has been fined for owning a fighting dog.

Connor Palfrey, 22, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to possessing/having custody of a fighting dog, a pit bull-type terrier called Storm, on February 13.

The defendant admitted the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 offence at Newport Magistrates' Court

Palfrey, of Aberfawr Terrace, Abertridwr, was fined £150 and he must pay £100 costs and a £60 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Jealous man rams van into ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him

District Judge Sophie Toms ordered that the dog be destroyed.