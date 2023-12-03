The site would serve bereaved families living between Cardiff and Newport with the aim of reducing journey times to funerals.

Developer Richard Evans said the service would look after around 1,166 cremations per year, or four per day, similar to the Langstone Vale site to the east of Newport, which he also developed and opened six years ago.

Mr Evans has submitted the plans for Castleton Park to Newport City Council following a “mixed response” from residents and a majority of opposition in the 250-person village of Michaelstone-y-Fedw.

Six funeral director firms in the area, including J. Pidgeon and Son of Cardiff and Philip Tom and Sons of Pontymister, have “warmly welcomed” the proposed site.

The local branch of the Coop Funeralcare network, James Summer Funeralcare, are also supportive.

Paul Dowding of Green Willow Funerals, one of the largest funeral directors in south Wales, said a new crematorium at Castleton would be “perfectly situated” to give families a more “dignified” service.

Following local feedback, the developer has proposed to widen Coalpit Lane, adding he was confident all “highway issues” could be resolved.

Mr Evans has assured residents in Michaelstone-y-Fedw that funeral-goers will access the crematorium from the A48 rather than drive through their village.

“The crematorium will serve communities on the east side of Cardiff and the west side of Newport who will, naturally, use the A48,” he said.

Demand for crematorium services is set to rise over the next two decades, with the Office for National Statistics forecasting a 15 per cent increase in mortality across Cardiff, Newport and Caerphilly.

Mr Evans said the Castleton Park crematorium would provide a more "distinctive and personal" service than providers like the one in Thornhill.

At a public exhibition on September 28, members of the public were invited to see the proposals, ask questions and provide their thoughts.

The developer says seven in ten attendees acknowledged the need for a new crematorium to serve families on the east of Cardiff and west of Newport.