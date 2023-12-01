The eastbound slip road at junction 26 on the M4 at Malpas will be closed this weekend due to essential work to the River Usk Bridge.

The slip road will be closed from Saturday, December 2, at 8pm until 10am on Sunday, December 3, at 10am.

The slip road will be re-open for ten hours before closing again at 8pm on Sunday, December until Monday, December 4 at 6am.

During the closures, Traffic Wales will be diverting traffic from junction 26 at Malpas to junction 24 at the Coldra interchange.