Last year, Dante, 12, became the first ever winner of the Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year Award after hiking up Sugarloaf near Abergavenny five times and raising more than £1,500 for Children in Need.

He will be picking up another prize next week at the Pride of Gwent Awards winners’ ceremony, sponsored by ND Care & Support.

Aged just six, Dante’s life turned upside down when his mother suffered a series of strokes.

She spent three months in hospital and needed 24-hour care after returning home.

The Raglan youngster is taking on 12 challenges over 12 months. For his first challenge, he climbed for one and a half hours then abseiled 90ft down Clifton Gorge. For the second, he completed a 5km run at Tredegar Park whilst wearing his yellow Children in Need hoodie and Mountain Warehouse sponsorship kit.

Before the race, Will Renwick – the first person to run all of Wales’ mountains in one trip – sent a message of good luck and support.

Already looking ahead to challenge number three, this month he will bake more than 50 Christmas cakes for the elderly residents at Penpergwym House near Abergavenny.

His passion for helping good causes has taken him to Manchester’s Media City, where he enjoyed a backstage pass for the Children in Need show, and an interview with Michael Ball on BBC Radio 2.

Dante recognises that not all children are as fortunate as him, and there are – as the name suggests – many children in need.

Other planned challenges include singing the Welsh national anthem at a sporting event, canoeing the Wye, and camping in a tent for an entire month.

Finding out that he had won the Pride of Gwent Fundraiser of the Year Award, Dante said: "Wow! Really? I can't believe it. I never thought that I'd win.

"I love fundraising and I hope I can help raise money for other kids who are having a tough time. I had family to help me when things were difficult and I just want to help others."

The Pride of Gwent Awards takes place at Rodney Parade on Thursday, December 7. To donate to Dante, go to t.ly/O9dy