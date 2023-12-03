The winners of Oceanic Events’ fourth Welsh Restaurant Awards have been announced – following a public vote, venues were shortlisted in various categories before the winners were announced on November 27.

Here are all the Gwent businesses which won (or came highly commended) at the Welsh Restaurant Awards 2023…

Butterflies Bar and Kitchen (Torfaen):

Butterflies Bar and Kitchen, on Old Queen Street in Blaenavon, won ‘family restaurant of the year’ while Cwrst in Cardigan came highly commended for this category.

The Queen Inn (Torfaen):

The Queen Inn, on Upper Cwmbran Road in Cwmbran, won ‘best world cuisine’ while The Mine in Neath came highly commended for this category.

The Queen Inn was also highly commended for the ‘vegetarian restaurant of the year’ which was won by Green Island Bistro in Rhyl.

Panevino Italian Restaurant (Monmouthshire):

Panevino Italian Restaurant, on Bridge Street in Chepstow, won ‘Italian restaurant of the year’ while La Calabria in Llandysul was highly commended for this category.

New Ole (Newport):

New Ole, on Cardiff Road in Newport, won ‘Spanish restaurant of the year’ while Santiago’s Tapes in Cardiff was highly commended for this category.

Highly commended:

Some Gwent eateries didn’t win their category but were highly commended. This includes:

The Queens Inn (Cwmbran) which – as previously mentioned – was highly commended in the ‘vegetarian restaurant of the year’ category.

New House Country Hotel (Caerphilly) which was highly commended in the ‘hotel restaurant of the year’ category.

Tiffins (Cwmbran) which was highly commended in the ‘buffet restaurant of the year’ category.

Hatti Indian Restaurant (Newport) which was highly commended in the ‘curry restaurant of the year’ category.

The Misbah Restaurant (Monmouth) which was highly commended in the ‘restaurant team of the year’ category.

The full list of winners of Oceanic Events’ Welsh Restaurant Awards 2023 is online at https://t.ly/i0PL_