Kieran O’Connor, of Dorleigh Court, Cwmbran, breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order given by Newport Crown Court on September 9, 2020, after sending messages to two teenage girls on Facebook.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the 21-year-old had been placed into a hotel as part of his prevention order.

However, the hotel had a smart TV enabling O’Connor to access Facebook and communicate with children.

Via Facebook O’Connor asked a 14-year-old to meet and do "dirty stuff". He also contacted a 15-year-old girl.

Judge Shomon Khan said: “You have been given chances before.

“Everyone has tried to work really hard for you, you are very determined to reoffend and are unmanageable in the community.”

The court also heard how O’Connor’s family had tried to ban O’Connor’s access to the internet and regularly changed their passwords.

O’Connor was jailed for 20 months for both offences to run concurrently, he was also ordered to pay a court surcharge of £156 three months after his release.