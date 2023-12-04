Blaina Library, one of six libraries in Blaenau Gwent run by the Aneurin Leisure Trust, has been closed since just before 6pm on Wednesday, November 29.

According to a statement posted on the Trust’s official X, formerly Twitter, account, the closure is due to the need for some “urgent maintenance work” to be carried out.

Following the closure, a number of events planned at the library in the following days have been cancelled, including a cosy crafts session, that was supposed to take place at 3.30pm on Thursday, November 30.

The Aneurin Leisure Trust apologised for any inconvenience caused to residents by the closure and have confirmed they will be notifying people of a reopening date as soon as possible.

The full statement read: “Unfortunately, we have had to temporarily close Blaina Library service whilst some urgent maintenance work is carried out.

“While the library is closed, all services can still be accessed via the nearby libraries in Brynmawr and Abertillery, and our mobile library service can also be utilised to provide book loans within the area.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and will notify everyone of reopening as soon as we are in a position to do so.

“For information on our libraries, including opening hours and contact numbers, please visit https://www.aneurinleisure.org.uk/libraries.”

It is unclear when the library will re-open.