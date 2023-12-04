Lyndsey Higby, ex-manager of Vibez Superclub, opened the Legacy Lounge on Friday.

She told the Argus that it is a fantastic opportunity to open her venue so close to its sister site of Vibez, run by owner Jack Bannister.

She said: “I am completely ecstatic to be allowed to run the venue on behalf of Jack. It is way different to what it was before, it's going to be a late-night cocktail and karaoke bar.

Lyndsey Higby, manager of Legacy opened lounge tonight, Friday, December 1. Picture: Lyndsey Higby (Image: Lyndsey Higby)“It looks amazing in there and I am excited for the opening.

“It's great to be part of Legacy and I think it is going to be something Newport needs."

Legacy Lounge opens on the former site of the Greyhound pub on Cambrian Road, which closed its doors in September due to COVID-related pressures and challenges with repairing its building.

The premises were subject to a licence review in the same month after Gwent Police claimed it was associated with serious crimes.

Now three months later, Ms Higby is transforming the space into a new karaoke lounge and late-night cocktail bar called Legacy Lounge.

Legacy, a new karaoke and cocktail bar opens on Cambrian Road in Newport. Picture: Lyndsey Higby (Image: Lyndsey Higby)

She added: “It is a lot different to what you have in Newport, as it is new, fresh and bold so hopefully with people love it.”

The new venue will specialize in music such as bashment, dancehall, afrobeat, ampiano and soca. Tt will also have cocktails made from scratch by an expert mixologist.

From 5 pm until 9 pm, the venue will have karaoke and then after 9 pm, it will be transformed into a late-night cocktail bar. It will operate a multi-venue brand with Vibez also located on Cambrian Road.

Legacy Lounge will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 5 pm until 3 am until further notice. The venue has plans to open in midweek during the new year.