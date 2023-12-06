Gwent Police received a report of damage to a funeral car at Vaughan Brothers Funeral Directors, Harcourt Terrace, at around 7pm on Friday, November 24.

The following day, a community page for Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent appealed for information on X (formerly Twitter). The post been seen more than 6,500 times.

“Does anyone know who put every window through on a funeral car in Paul Smith’s Chapel of Rest car park?” the post said.

“Someone must have seen something as it was busy with the lights turned on.”

One resident replied: “So sorry to hear this they should be ashamed of themselves.

Another added: “Shocking.”

Despite the traction of this local appeal, enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

This CCTV footage from Vaughan Bros Funeral Directors, timestamped at 6.57pm, November 24, shows an individual zig-zag towards the black funeral car and trigger a light once they get close to the building.

They set about smashing each of the side windows in quick succession. The car alarm sounds and the individual sprints from the car park, out of view.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We have had a report of criminal damage to one of the funeral cars where some of the windows were smashed.

“It happened at about 7.10pm on November 24.

“We’re carrying out further enquiries and ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting 2300401252, or you can direct message police on social media.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The most recent data shows 55 reported incidents of vehicle crime in Tredegar in the year ending September 2023, accounting for 5 per cent of crimes in the period.