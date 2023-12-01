A MAN is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog by inflicting pain on the animal by artificially inseminating it.

Troy Bowyer, 31, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court to face the charge.

The prosecution claims the alleged offence took place on May 8.

Bowyer, of Aberthaw Drive, is due to appear before the crown court on December 18.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.