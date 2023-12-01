A MAN is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog by inflicting pain on the animal by artificially inseminating it.
Troy Bowyer, 31, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court to face the charge.
The prosecution claims the alleged offence took place on May 8.
Bowyer, of Aberthaw Drive, is due to appear before the crown court on December 18.
MORE NEWS: Driver speeding at 120mph jailed for 19 years for killing two women in M4 crash
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article