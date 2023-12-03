If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Sophie, three years old, female, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Sophie is a lovely but timid girl. Sophie will need a calm adult-only home that can give her lots of love. Sophie will need a kind confident resident dog that she can copy around the house and is happy to snuggle next to her in bed. She has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters.

Donnie, 10 years old, male, Cocker Spaniel. Donnie wants to be back in a home asap. He is looking for an adult-only home and can be an only dog in the home ready to receive all of the attention and love he deserves. Donnie has been through a lot of change recently and is really missing the creature comforts he is used to. Donnie is an older boy who has some quirks such as he's not a fan of long journeys in the car and he doesn't like to be left alone but that just means Donnie needs a home where someone is around for him throughout the day and has lots of lovely walks close by.

Edgar, four months old, male, Labradoodle – In foster in Cardiff. Edgar is a friendly boy in need of a special home. He was born with a deformed hind limb that had to be amputated and currently uses his wheelchair 50 per cent of the time to help take the load off his remaining hind leg as he grows. We are expecting Edgar to need to use the wheelchair less in time and possibly not at all once he is fully grown. Despite this Edgar is very mobile although he tires easily. He could easily be an only dog in the home or live with a gentle and kind dog and we have been told he is fine with cats. Edgar will need to learn about house training and we are looking for a home who are in the financial position to be able to pay for hydrotherapy/physiotherapy.

Tia, five years old, female, Toy Poodle – In foster in Cheshire. Tia is a happy girl who is a joy to be around. Tia is looking for a home with another friendly resident dog to keep her company. She is a superstar that loves going on walks, is used to caravan holidays and is looking for an active home where she can go on lots of adventures with the family. Tia loves to sleep next to her special human and can live with older dog savvy children.

Moc, four years old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Moc is a sweet girl who has come to us from a breeder. She is a little timid at the moment. Moc will need a confident resident dog in her new home that she can get comfort from. Moc will need kind understanding adopters that can help her learn new skills.