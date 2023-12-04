Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Evan Gill was born on October 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz, the first child of Lucia Mills and Steven Gill, of Abergavenny.

Dolly Dash was born on October 30, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 3oz. Her parents are Jade Vicarage and Saul Dash, of Blaenavon, and her sibling is Kylaa Dash, 11.

Lilah Rae Reynolds was born on November 15, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7Ib 15oz. She is the first child of Ella Neale and Christian Reynolds, of Newport.

Aurora-rose Tanya Parker-Turford was born on November 17, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. Her parents are Declan Turford and Rhiannon Parker, of Newport, and her siblings are Mason, 10, and Brayden, three.

Frankie Allman was born on November 19, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 5oz. Mum and dad are Laura McGiffen and Luke Allman, of Abersychan. His siblings are Spencer Allman, 22 months, Olivia McGiffen , seven, and Kiyarah Allman, seven.