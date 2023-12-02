- People across South Wales are being warned to brace for snow and ice as the big freeze continues.
- Snow is forecasted to fall in some parts of Gwent tonight with temperatures sent to plummet to an icy minus four degrees.
- Those driving are being warned that conditions may be difficult and to stay safe.
