Hayley Jones' twin daughters Sienna and Lyla were born 12 weeks prematurely - and as a result Sienna has Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy.

Now eight years old, Sienna, who is a full-time wheelchair user, recently travelled to London for a spinal operation intended to improve her mobility.

She is able to use her power wheelchair independently - and has even given it a name - Winnie.

Sienna has Quadraplegic Cerebral Palsy (Image: Hayley Jones)

Ms Jones said: “Sienna recently had a spinal operation in London called SDR which aims to improve her mobility and we are fundraising for ongoing physiotherapy and adaptive equipment that she may need in the future.

“Sienna is a full-time wheelchair user and independently uses a power wheelchair which she calls Winnie.

Hayley and Sienna (Image: Hayley Jones)

“Unfortunately, disabled people still face daily barriers and are still not treated equally in many aspects of life, which might be surprising to many people in this day and age.”

Now Ms Jones has written a book dedicated to her daughter with the aim to increase awareness of the challenges her daughter and other disabled people face. It is called The Adventures of Winnie the Wheelchair.

Ms Jones said: “Over the years we have faced many barriers, physical and non-physical such as people’s attitude.

“The book is aimed to increase awareness of the challenges that disabled people face and how it can be overcome.

“The scenarios in the book are examples of some of the barriers that we have faced and how they can be overcome by including disabled people in the design and blueprint of everything that we do in life.

“The book launch was Saturday, November 18, at the Friendly Fox pub, and it was a huge success. We sold every copy of the book, and the feedback was incredible.

Hayley at her book launch for 'The Adventures of Winnie the Wheelchair’ (Image: Hayley Jones)

“All proceeds from the book will go to the Big Steps for Sienna charity. Our Facebook and Instagram page is called Big Steps for Sienna.”

The Adventures of Winnie the Wheelchair is available to buy on Amazon where is has received a five-star rating.

You can view the book here