Adam O’Reilly put his foot to the floor in his Vauxhall Corsa during the high-speed pursuit through Caerphilly.

The 21-year-old managed to get away after fleeing from the vehicle when he lost control and crashed into a wall at St Cenydd Community School before running off.

But O’Reilly dropped a carrier bag full of drugs with cocaine and ketamine worth £10,000 and he was later arrested after police identified him from doorbell camera footage.

Adam O’Reilly

He was first spotted by officers in Heol Aneurin during the early hours of Sunday, April 23, prosecutor Emily Jermin told Cardiff Crown Court.

O’Reilly, of Coed Y Pica, Abertridwr, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

He was jailed for three years by Judge Niclas Parry.

The defendant has a previous conviction for a similar drug trafficking offence.

PC Rhys Jones, the officer in the case, said: “O’Reilly drove in a dangerous manner by taking roundabouts in the wrong direction and reaching speeds in excess of 100mph to avoid officers who were asking him to stop.

“His reckless driving style through some residential areas put other road users and members of the public at risk.

“After the chase had finished, he was found to be in possession of more than £10,000 worth of drugs which he was planning to supply to others for profit.

“This is a significant sentence which highlights the unacceptable nature of O’Reilly’s offending; both the dangerousness of his driving and the supply of class A and B drugs which often lead to other forms of criminal behaviour and target the most vulnerable within our communities.”