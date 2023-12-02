This comes amid widespread disruption across the country in places like Glasgow caused by last night's heavy snow.

On top of the current yellow weather warnings in place, a more severe amber one has been released.

The new warning will primarily affect the North West of England today between the hours of 12:43pm and 11:59pm.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Snow across much of Cumbria



NOW until midnight tonight



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xdqNchod5v — Met Office (@metoffice) December 2, 2023

A yellow weather warning is also in place for much of central Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

What to expect from the new amber weather warning for snow?





The Met Office states that there is likely to be "frequent snow showers" with this set to bring "further disruption to transport and infrastructure in the area".

It also warned of the following:

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely

The ongoing yellow weather warning in much of the country is also forecast to continue tomorrow until 12pm.

Widespread disruption has been reported across the country with planes previously being grounded at Glasgow Airport because of the weather.

What is an amber weather warning from the Met Office?





An amber warning is used when severe weather has the potential to disrupt plans.

This means the weather could hinder travel, cause road and rail closures, power cuts and pose a risk to life and property.

When these are issued, residents should change or alter their plans to protect themselves.

Find out more about your local weather forecast on the Met Office website.