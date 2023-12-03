Live

Police at scene of incident on A4051/Cwmbran Drive

Emergency
Traffic
Cwmbran
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Cwmbran.
  • The A4051/Cwmbran Drive is closed between the Parkway Hotel Roundabout and Cwmbran Town Centre Roundabout.
  • Gwent Police is advising those travelling to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for your journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos