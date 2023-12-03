- The emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Cwmbran.
- The A4051/Cwmbran Drive is closed between the Parkway Hotel Roundabout and Cwmbran Town Centre Roundabout.
- Gwent Police is advising those travelling to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for your journey.
