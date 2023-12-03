The weather warning for rain which covers the whole of Gwent is in place from midnight tonight until 6pm tomorrow evening, Monday December 4.

The forecaster is warning that bus and train services are likely to be affected with journey times to take longer.

Spray and flooding on roads is also expected with flooding to homes and business also possible.

The heavy rain is due to start at 6pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

The rain is then expected to start again at 3pm tomorrow until 7pm in the evening.

In Newport’s weather outlook for this evening a spokesperson for the Met Office said: ”Showery rain this evening merging into more persistent rain overnight.

“Some heavy bursts at times and perhaps falling as snow at times over the highest ground, especially in north Wales. Minimum temperature 0 °C.”

Temperatures will remain cold tomorrow with the peak being a mere 6°C between 8am and 2pm.