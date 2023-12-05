KEAVY SHALLA EVANS, 25, of Nash Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES MUIR, 40, of Woodland Terrace, Aberbeeg, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Pettingale Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on July 16.

He must pay £406 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JULIAN ANDERSON, 55, of Church Road, Lower Machen, Newport must pay £1,022 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at the SDR Maesglas East roundabout on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

AMANDA ROSE BECHER, 38, of St Marys Street, Baneswell, Newport must pay £110 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following her release from prison.

LUCY SPAREY, 34, of Keble Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for allowing a person to drive without insurance on Newport Road, Trethomas on July 16.

She must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE ARANDJELOVIC, 42, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MAROS BABCAK, 24, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN BUTLER, 61, of Colston Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAYLEE ELLEN DAVIES, 36, of North Avenue, Tredegar must pay £270 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the at A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALLISON JANE COOKE, 57, of Hawthorn Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA JONES, 52, of Beech Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, New Inn on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYLE GARDINER, 29, of East Dock Road, Newport must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID DAVIES, 40, of Hoelion Grove, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.