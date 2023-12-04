Former Leeds Rhinos captain Sinfield is currently into the fourth day of his “7 in 7 in 7 Challenge” running seven ultra-marathons in seven days to raise awareness and money in support of those impacted by MND.

On Saturday, December 2, one of Sinfield’s ultra-marathons was held in Cardiff and part of the section was run through Penarth Marina.

Sinfield and his team finished the day on the pitch at halftime of the United Rugby Championship game between Cardiff and Scarlets at Arms Park.

Before the match, and after his Cardiff ultra-marathon, Sinfield still had the energy to give the Cardiff boys an emotional speech before kick-off advising the players to cherish the friendships they make in the sport.

Sinfield told the team: “Do not underestimate the friendships you make in here and the bonds you get.

“They are special and something no other sports give you.

“Look after each other when you cross the line out there and look after each other the rest of your lives.”

On the run itself, Sinfield referenced the cold...

"Thank you Cardiff for your incredible support," said Sinfield. "It was amazing to see so many people turn out to see us even though it was freezing cold."

Today, Sinfield runs through Dublin.

Watch the video below as Sinfield gives an emotional speech to the Cardiff players ahead of Saturday's Kick-off

Diolch o galon @Kevin_Sinfield . An inspiration to us all and some touching words that put it all into perspective. pic.twitter.com/KscT312UIq — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) December 2, 2023

Sinfield’s great friend and former teammate the talismanic Rob Burrow suffers from the illness and this spurred Sinfield on to raise as much money to go towards MND research as he possibly could.

It’s also been a year since another rugby legend, Scotland's Doddy Weir, died of the condition.

Sinfield's other marathons will be done in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin, Brighton and London.

Alongside his running challenges, Kevin has released a new book With Us Every Step, which is a celebration of his friendship with Burrow.

In the book, the pair's moving words are brought to life with artwork from leading illustrators, such as Rob Biddulph and Sam Usher.

To support Sinfield’s fundraiser, visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield.