The display at the house in Graig Park will feature a species of endangered animals, in an icy enclosure - along with a huge Christmas tree.

The Wilks-Payne family are once again decorating their house in 'to bring joy' to children around the neighbourhood, while spreading seasonal goodwill.

Pictured left-to-right: Emma Wilks, Lucy's boyfriend Mike, Darren Payne and Lucy Wilks, posing with their dogs (Image: Lucy Wilks)

Based at Graig Park Road in Malpas, Lucy Wilks, Emma Wilks and Darren Payne are setting up a display to delight onlookers and fundraise for a cancer charity.

Lucy, 29, works at Travis Perkins which is partnered with MacMillan. She says that her parents are the masterminds behind the Christmas lights operation.

Snowmen with Emma Wilks (dressed as an elf) and Darren Payne (dressed as Santa) in front of 27ft tree (Image: Lucy Wilks)

“My mum and dad do it every year," she said.

“When we were younger, dad did it for us as kids and we loved it”.

Mum Emma, 51, says decorating for Christmas is something they did when they were younger and husband and wife “have grown up with the festive spirit”.

“We love Christmas,” says Emma. "And Darren's a big kid."

The family have been planning the lights for weeks, and are filling the enclosure with realistic-looking polar bears.

The inspiration for the polar bears came from a family shopping trip, but Emma says it’s not easy to decorate the house like they do.

Tall crane hired by Emma and Darren so they can put up 27ft tree in Graig Park Malpas (Image: Lucy Wilks)

“We’ve both got full time jobs so it is a challenge," she said.

It might be hard work but Emma says: "It puts a smile on kids' and adults' faces which is a joy and privilege to see”.

This year Emma and Darren have hired a crane to help them put up the tree decorations, but they have done all the decorating themselves, including putting up a 27ft tree and creating an enclosure for the polar bears.

Emma Wilks adding final touches to the Polar bears (Image: Lucy Wilks)

The donations from this year will be given to Macmillan cancer support as the family has been affected by cancer in recent years. JustGiving page

Emma said: "We've had a few people in Darren's side that have been affected by cancer".

Christmas polar bear enclosure in Graig Park, Malpas at night (Image: Lucy Wilks)

Alongside the charity event at 6pm tonight, Thursday, the family will be handing out goodie bags and hotdogs.

Lucy has also warned drivers: "For anyone who comes via car please be mindful of the parking as we are on the corner of the hill - GRAIG PARK for anyone that is not sure where we are".

The family held a similar fundraiser in 2021 which featured a brass brand and a special guest that handed out selection boxes to passers-by.