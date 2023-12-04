These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance and environmental works and will affect sections including areas near the Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

These closures come following a crash between a car and a lorry which caused the closure (both ways) of the M4 between junctions 22 (Prince of Wales Bridge) and 21 (Awkley) on Monday (December 4).

Avon and Somerset Police described the incident on the M4 as a "serious injury collision".

As we look ahead, these are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (December 4 - 10, 2023).

M4 road closures this week (December 4 - 10)

M4, westbound - Junction 35 to 34: The entry slip road westbound to the M4 between junctions 35 (Pencoed) and 34 (Miskin) will be closed for maintenance work from Monday (December 4) to Thursday (December 7).

These closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

👷Road Works #M4



📍 Westbound - J35 Pencoed to J37



🗓️04/12/23 - 07/12/23

⌚️20:00 - 06:00



➡️Local Diversions in Place. pic.twitter.com/qeHp5cAU3u — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) December 3, 2023

M4, westbound - Junction 35 to 38: The M4 will be closed westbound between junctions 35 (Pencoed) and 38 (Margam) each night from Monday (December 4) to Wednesday (December 6).

These closures, which are due to coring works, will take place between 8pm and 6am each night.

There will be diversions in place (see the Traffic Wales website for more details).

🚧 Roadworks #M4 🚧



⛔ Full closure westbound for 2 nights between J35 Pencoed and J38 Margam.



📅 04/12/23 & 05/12/23 | ⌚ 20:00 - 06:00



Further information and diversion 👉 https://t.co/jPFKOAsTwo pic.twitter.com/pkxA1aosMa — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) December 3, 2023

M4, eastbound - Junction 44: The entry and exit slip roads eastbound to the M4 at junction 44 (Lon Las) will be closed for environmental work each night from Sunday (December 3) to Friday (December 8).

These closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

M4, westbound - junction 48: The off-slip westbound at junction 48 (Hendy) on the M4 will be closed from Friday (December 8) night until Monday (December 11) morning due to "essential maintenance works".

The closure will be in place from 8pm Friday until 6am Monday.

🚧 Weekend closures - M4 J48 Hendy westbound off slip 🚧



📅⌚ 01/12/23 (20:00) - 04/12/23 (06:00)

📅⌚08/12/23 (20:00) - 11/12/23 (06:00)



Further information and diversion 👉 https://t.co/u8gm3KnYpm pic.twitter.com/Y4hARztYqq — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) December 3, 2023

Traffic Wales added: "These are essential maintenance works including re-waterproofing, resurfacing, and replacing bridge joints, to avoid any emergency repairs and ensure the safety of road users.

"A contraflow system will be in place for the majority of the works to minimise delays."

For more information on these or any other traffic warnings, visit the Traffic Wales social media pages or website.