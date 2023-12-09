More than 400 volunteers, staff, supporters and partners attended the evening which included singing from City of Newport Male Voice Choir, music from Cwmbran Brass Brand and an appearance from Father Christmas.

Lizzie Smith-Jones, National Trust Cymru’s general manager at Tredegar House, welcomed everyone to the celebratory evening with a speech, after which the huge tree in the stable yard courtyard, which is visible from the M4, was lit up.

She said: “We are overjoyed to welcome everyone here tonight to unwrap 500 year of Christmas with us at Tredegar House.

"One of the National Trust’s co-founders, Octavia Hill, said ‘we all want quiet, we all want beauty and we all need space,’ and tonight we added sparkle and joy to that too.

"Our team of staff and volunteers have been working for months to bring this Christmas experience to life: From handcrafting wreaths and garlands and wrapping piles of presents to stringing up hundreds of lights, they have transformed Tredegar into something magical.”

Christmas at Tredegar House is now open on various dates throughout December.

Highlights include more than 80 decorated trees throughout the house, garden, and parkland and 15 rooms dressed to show how Christmas was celebrated throughout 500 years of house’s history.

In the garden Tredegar’s enormous 250-year-old Cedar of Lebanon tree is festooned with twinkling lights and look out for giant wreaths and a life size gingerbread house.

Open 11am to 4pm Friday to Monday on December 8 to 11 and every day from Friday 15 to Saturday 23, people can expect to be delighted by hundreds of festive lights as they embark on a magical Christmas experience.

New for 2023 there is late-night opening on December 8, 15, 18, 19 and 20 until 8pm.

Inside the 17th century mansion, a cheery discovery of the Tredegar House Christmas scene throughout the house's history awaits.

Visitors will be transported through the generations, finding out how the Morgan family celebrated Christmas, from Tudor feasts to Victorian traditions and up to the 1950s when St Joseph's school occupied Tredegar.

For families looking for a day to treasure, there will be Family Festive weekends on the December 9, 10, 16 and 17 with Christmas singalongs and choir singing, spot the party mice in the house and look out for two very special guests: The ever-popular grumpy old Scrooge will make his return to cast his disapproving eye on the Christmas festivities and a roaming Father Christmas will be spreading joy to all.

No booking is needed, normal admission charges apply.