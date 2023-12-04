A TEENAGER has been missing for almost a week with police searching for her.
Kiera Jones, 17, of Tredegar, went missing on Tuesday, November 28.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We're appealing for information to find 17-year-old Kiera Jones, from Tredegar, who has been reported as missing.
"Kiera was last seen at about 1.30pm, on Tuesday, November 28, in the Blackwood area.
"She’s described as about 5’2” tall, with long dark hair.
"When she was last seen she was wearing a pink hooded top, pink crop top, black boots and had a cream bag.
"She also has links to the Caerphilly area.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 2300405801, or you can direct message Gwent Police on social media."
