A 26-YEAR-OLD man was been taken to hospital following crash in Cwmbran.
Police responded to reports of a crash on the A4051 at 9.50am on Sunday, December 3.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on A4051, near Cwmbran Stadium, Cwmbran at around 9.50am on Sunday, December 3.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
“The collision involved a lorry and a van, and a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment."
The road was re-opened at around midday.
Gwent Police have confirmed no arrests have been made.
