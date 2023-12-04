Mason Rudy also threatened to “knock her out” if she contacted one of her friends again and said he would kill her if she ever left him.

Dan Jones, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court the defendant had physically assaulted her during their relationship after punching her, pulling her hair and holding her in a “bear hug”.

The 19-year-old Rudy had smashed the woman’s phone in a jealous rage after he found out she was in contact with other men on Snapchat.

“When the couple went on holiday to Turkey, he told her she wasn’t allowed to drink alcohol,” Mr Jones said.

MORE NEWS: Shopkeeper had past its use-by date ham and kept samosas at wrong temperature

“Upon their return, the defendant said that if she contacted one of her friends he would ‘knock her out’.

“He later said that if she ever left him, he would kill her.”

Rudy, of Nantcarn Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly admitted engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship and assault by beating.

Owen Williams asked the judge to give his client credit for his guilty pleas and said the defendant’s family were in court to support him.

He added how he had already served the equivalent of a 14-month custodial sentence having been held on remand since his arrest in May.

Rudy had no previous convictions.

Judge Carl Harrison told the defendant: “You are still a relatively young man and you have spent the last seven months in custody.

“No doubt that has been something of a wake-up call for you.”

Rudy was sentenced to a two-year community order.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend a ‘Building Better Relationships’ programme.

The defendant has to pay a £114 victim surcharge.