There are set to be several mobile speed cameras out and about across South Wales in December as drivers hit the road this festive season.
Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.
Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.
The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".
So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in December 2023.
Full list of mobile speed cameras in South Wales in December 2023
Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph in September in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.
Several mobile and fixed speed cameras have been put in place across South Wales to ensure motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.
The location of these 20mph speed cameras can be seen here.
Motorists have been given a "grace period" of three months to get used to the new 20mph speed limit on residential roads but that is set to end on December 17, 2023, according to the Welsh Government.
Motorists must also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across south Wales this festive season - including in Newport, Blaenau and Monmouthshire.
According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras across South Wales in December 2023:
Newport
- A48 - Castleton (near motel)
- A48 - Berryhill
- A468 - Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin
- A467 - Southbound (50 mph section)
- Bassaleg Road
- B4591 - Risca Road, Glasllwch Crescent
- Allt-yr-yn Avenue x2
- B4237 - Cardiff Rd/Waterloo Rd to Clytha Square
- Corporation Road, Lysaght Village
- Corporation Road, Newport
- Cromwell Road
- B4237 - Chepstow Road (near One Stop)
- Pillmawr Road
- B4596 - Caerleon Road (East of Beaufort Road)
- B4237 - Chepstow Rd, The Coldra
- High Street, Caerleon
- Ponthir Road, Caerleon
- B4245 - Magor Rd, Langstone
Blaenau
- A467 - Aberbeeg Road (near Warm Turn), Aberbeeg
- A4046 - Station Road, Waunllwyd
- Bournville Road, Blaina
- A467 - Abertillery Road, Blaina
- New Road, Nantyglo
- Chapel Road, Nantyglo
- A4047 - Beaufort Hill and King Street, Brynmawr
- A4046 - College Road, Ebbw Vale
- Queens Villas, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale
- B4478 - Letchworth Road to Eureka Place
- A4046 - Ebbw Vale (near Tesco's)
Caerphilly
- B4591 - Risca Road, Rogerstone
- B4591 - Risca Road (near Welsh Oak PH), Pontymister
- A468 - Machen Village
- B4623 - Mountain Road
- B4263 - Bowls Terrace/Mill Road
- Greenway, Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Bedwas
- Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach
- A472 - Ystrad Mynach to Nelson
- Main Road, Maesycymmer
- Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lis, Blackwood
- A469 - New Rd, Tir Y Berth
- B4254 - Church Road, Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights
- B4251 - Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith
- Pant Road, Newbridge
- Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen
- North Road, Newbridge
- Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Ave, Oakdale
- B4251 - Kendon Hill
- A472 - Hafod yr ynys Road, Hafodyrynys
- Pengam Road
- B4511 - Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed
- A4048 - Argoed
- Bailey Street, Deri
- A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil
- White Rose Way, New Tredegar
- A4048 - Newport Road, Hollybush
Monmouthshire
- B4245 - Magor
- M4 - Toll Plaza, Westbound to Toll Plaza
- C136 - Chepstow Rd and Sandy Lane, Caldicot
- B4245 - Caldicot Bypass
- A48 - Caerwent (within 30mph gated section)
- A466 - St Lawrence Road, Chepstow
- Llangybi
- Devauden Road, St. Arvans
- A466, St Arvans to Livox Bends
- B4293 - Devauden
- A472 - Little Mill (30s)
- B4598 - Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road
- Monmouth Road, Usk
- Chepstow Road - Llansoy
- B4293 - Llanishen
- A466 - Llandogo
- A466 - Redbrook Road, Monmouth
- Dixton Road, Monmouth
- A466 - Hereford Road, Monmouth
- A465 - Pandy Village, Offa's Tavern to Rhos Gwyn
- A4077 - Crickhowell Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny
- A40 - Brecon Road, Neville Hall, Abergavenny
- A40 - Monmouth Road, Abergavenny
- Merthyr Road, Llanfoist
- B4269 - Llanellen
Torfaen
- Newport Road, Llanturnham, Cwmbran
- Holybush Way, Cwmbran
- Henllys Way (near Pentre Close), Cwmbran
- Henllys Way (near Tolpath)
- Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran
- Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran
- C276 - Ty Gwyn Way (near Marlborough Rd)
- Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran (near Community Farm)
- Greenforge Way, Cwmbran
- Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool
- Usk Road, New Inn, Pontypool
- The Highway, New Inn
- A472 - Pontymoile Gyratory, Skew Fields to Pontypool
- Crumlin Road, Pontypool
- A4043 - Snatchwood Road/St Lukes Road
- B4246 - Freeholdland Rd and Limekiln Rd, Abersychan
- B4246 - New Rd, Garndiffaith
- B4246 - Varteg, Abersychan
- B4248 - Garn Rd, Blaenavon
Cardiff
- M4 - Junctions 33 to 34, Bridge Site
- A48 - Cowbridge Rd West (opposite The Culverhouse PH)
- B4262 - Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)
- Lansdowne Road
- Romilly Road, Canton
- Llandaf Road
- Pencisely Road
- Merthyr Road, The Philog
- A470 - Northern Avenue, Manor Way
- Pantbach Road, Cardiff
- Merthyr Road, Cardiff
- Thornhill Road, Cardiff
- Ty Draw Road, Roath
- Lake Road West, Roath
- Lake Road East, Roath
- Heath Park Avenue
- Heathwood Road
- A48 - Llanedeyrn
- Ball Road, Llanrumney
- Ty Winch Road, Old St Mellons
- A48 - Newport Road (near Cardiff Garden Centre)
- Cypress Drive, St Mellons
Merthyr
- A4054 - Cardiff Road, Merthyr Vale
- A470 - Aberfan
- Golwg-yr-Afon, Merthyr Vale-Aberfan
- Goatmill Rd, Dowlais
- A4102 - Swansea Road, Gellideg
- High Steet, Penydarren
- A4054 - Bethesda Street
- High St, Dowlais
Bridgend
- Cymmer Road/Bryn Terrace, Caerau
- A4061 - Aber Road, Nant-Y-Moel
- A4061 - Lewistown, Ogmore Vale
- Bryn Rd, Brynmenyn
- A4061 - Bryncethin (near Heol Canola)
- M4 - East of Junction 36 (near Sarn)
- B4281 - Farm Road, Cefn Cribwr
- Fairfield, North Cornelly
- Newton Nottage Road, Porthcawl
- B4622 - Broadlands Link Road
- A473 - Bryntirion Hill
- Tondu Road
- Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate
Rhondda Cynon Taff
- M4 - Overbridge (2km east of junction 35)
- Cowbridge Rd, Talygarn-Brynsadler
- Cowbridge Road, Talygarn
- A4119 - Mwyndy Cross, Pontyclun
- B4595 - Brynteg
- B4595 - Brynteg, Llantrisant to Beddau
- Hopkinstown Road/Rhondda Road, Hopkinstown
- Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd
- Cymmer Rd, Porth
- Dinas Rd, Dinas
- A4233 - Ynyshir, Porth
- Tyntyla Road, Llwynapia
- Pentwyn Road, Ton Pentre
- A4059 - New Road, Mountain Ash
- A470 - Abercynon-Pentrebach
- Cwmbach Road, Aberdare
Vale of Glamorgan
- Main Rd, Ogmore-By-Sea
- Wick Rd, Ewenny
- B4524 - Corntown Road, Corntown
- A48 - Brocastle
- A48 - Crack Hill, Brocastle
- Llangan Primary School, Cowbridge
- Llantwit Road, Wick
- A4222 - Cowbridge Road, Ystradowen
- Boverton Road, Boverton, Llantwit Major
- Eglwys Brewis Rd, St Athan
- A48 - Bonvilston, Wenvoe (outside Police Station)
- A48 - St Nicholas
- Unnamed Rd, Pendoylan
- A4226- Waycock Road, Rhoose
- B4266 - Pontypridd Rd, Barry
Neath Port Talbot
- B4069 - Brynamman Rd, Brynamman
- A474 - Heol y Gors, Cwmgors
- Starvin Hill, Crynant (near Tre Forgan)
- A474 - Graig Road, Alltwen
- Commercial Road - Gelligron Road, Rhyd y Fro
- James St/Gelligron Road, Pontardawe
- Pontneathvaughan Rd, Glynneath
- A4107 - Gelli Houses, Cymmer
- A4109 - Main Road, Aberdulais
- Penscynor-Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew
- Penywern Rd, Rhyddings
- B4267 - Cimla Road
- Shelone Road, Briton Ferry
- Ffordd Amazon, Swansea Gate Business Park
Swansea
- A4118 - Near Knelston Primary School, Knelston
- B4295 - New Rd, Crofty
- B4295 - Gowerton Road, Penclawdd
- Pennard Road, Kittle
- Mumbles Road (near Liliput Lane)
- Oystermouth Road
- A483 - Fabian Way (near Port Tennant Rd)
- B5444 - Bonymaen Road, Pentrechwyth
- Swansea Road/Llangyfelach Road, Llangyfelach
- A48 - Clasemont Road, Morriston
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Road, Clydach
- Birchgrove Road, Glais
- Belgrave Road, Gorseinon
- Heol Y Mynydd, Gorseinon
- B4296 - Grovesend
- Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais
Carmarthenshire
- Llanddowror Village
- A4066 - Broadway, Laugharne
- U6217 - Ostrey Hill, St Clears
- Meidrim Primary School
- Ferryside Primary School
- B4332 - Cenarth
- A484 - Saron, Llandysul
- A484 - Rhos, Llandysul
- A485 - Pencarreg
- Ysgol Gymunedol Cae'r Felin
- B4459 - Pencader (South)
- A485 - Gwyddgrug
- A485 - Route Rhydargaeau to Junction with B4459 Pencader x4
- Model Church in Wales School
- Llangunnor Primary School
- Rhydygors School
- A484 - Cwmffrwd
- A484 - Idole
- B4309 - Pontantwn
- A484 - Kingswood
- Pembrey CP School
- A484 - Burry Port (30mph speed limit area)
- B4309 - Five Roads
- B4317 - Heol Capel Ifan, Pontyberem
- Pontyberem Primary School
- Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes
- Old Road Community Primary School
- Heol Goffa, Llanelli North
- Corporation Avenue, Llanelli North
- Penallt Road/Brynallt Terrace, Llanelli
- Capel Isaf Road, Llanelli North
- Capel Road, Llanelli North
- Dafen Community Primary School
- Bryngwyn Road, Llanelli North
- Bryngwyn School, Llanelli North
- Dafen Road, Llanelli North
- Bryn Community Primary School
- Swiss Valley Primary School
- B4310 - Porthyrhyd
- Drefach CP School
- B4317 - Derwen Road, Cwmmawr
- Y Tumble
- Llechyfedach CP School
- Cefneithin Primary School
- Ysgol Gynradd Cross Hands
- A476 - Cross Hands Roundabout to Phoenix Inn, Gorslas
- Cwmgwilli
- B4297 - Coopers Road, Capel Hendre, Tycroes
- Saron Primary School
- A476 - Carmel South
- A476 - Carmel North
- A483 - Llandeilo Road, Llandybie
- Dyffryn Road, Saron Village
- Betws Primary School
- A474 - Pontamman
- A483 - Heol Cennen, Fairfach
- Llangadog Primary School
To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.
