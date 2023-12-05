Organised by Emma Wootten for Age Connects Torfaen, the Santa Run saw dozens of families brave the awful weather conditions - all dressed in festive clothing.

Many people attended the event dressed up as Father Christmas and his elves to complete the run around Pontypool Park.

Everyone in the family was able to get involved, with distances of either 2.5k or 5k, equal to one or two laps around the park, available.

Taking place between midday and 1pm on Sunday, the run raised more than £1,000 for Age Connects Torfaen.

The charity is vital for giving older people living in Torfaen the support they need. This money will go a long way to providing essential services for vulnerable older people over the festive period.

People braved the rain and came out in their festive outfits to raise money during the run (Image: Lyndon Belcher)

Development manager at Age Connects Torfaen and one of the main organisers Emma Wootten said: "Despite the wet weather it was so nice to see so many people all out for a good cause and all the money goes back into the local community.”

The run was celebrating its seventh year, during which it has raised hundreds of pounds to support the elderly in the area.

Festive entertainment was provided as motivation throughout the route, with four-legged friends and buggies also welcome, and all participants provided with a medal and a goody bag upon completion.

The Age Connects Torfaen Facebook posted a message of thanks following the run: “Thank you to everyone who supported a very wet but still very festive Santa Run! A massive round of applause to all our volunteers who helped make today happen.”

One man who attended the run shared: “Lots of people turned up even though it was very wet. Lots of children and adults have been grateful to this charity and showed that by turning up to run in the rain!”