Community Volunteers Wales, a local volunteer-run charity, has installed three self-repair stations – two on Scenic Drive, and one in Risca Park – each with a bike stand, pump to reinflate tyres and a variety of tools like screwdrivers, spanners and wrenches.

The charity says the stations are “perfect” if cyclists puncture their tyres and also work on prams and wheelchairs.

“Cycling is not just a means of transportation,” the charity said. “It is a holistic lifestyle choice that brings about numerous benefits for individuals and the community at large.

“Encouraging people to cycle promotes physical wellbeing by offering a low impact, cardiovascular exercise that improves overall health and fitness.”

The initiative is an extension of the Community Bike Hub set up to help reduce local landfill by encouraging people to donate their old bikes or have them repaired.

The charity has thanked Caerphilly County Borough Council for installing the stations.