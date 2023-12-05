The council was handed the legacy of Ty Llwyd quarry from company Monsanto, which used the site to dump chemical waste now leaking out the barrels the US chemicals giants left there.

Monsanto has a notorious history in South Wales that goes back over half a century when they had a factory in Newport producing harmful chemicals known as PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls.

Now, residents of the beautiful valleys town of Ynysddu could be living with the consequences.

Caerphilly Council, which oversees the site, says the challenge of managing the leaks is growing, exacerbated by a changing climate.

The statement comes as horrifying footage shows the sheer amount of chemical-smelling water running down the hillsides round Ynsyddu during recent heavy periods of rain.

When asked for a statement on the issue from the Welsh Government at the Senedd in July, rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said her and her colleagues would “look into the issue”, but only after a "water quality summit".

THAT notorious 'aeration chamber' used to manage the leaks (Image: Newsquest)

Concern as it gets wetter more water leaks from the quarry (Image: Supplied)

We walked the hillside with our nostrils flared and eyes stinging all the way back last winter and, now, nearly a whole year on, we continue to push for answers to what is happening at the quarry.

Caerphilly Council has finally released an updated statement admitting that management gets harder as the years roll on and the climate changes.

A CCBC spokesman said, “The council continues to manage the legacy of the former Ty Llwyd quarry above the community of Ynysddu.

“Environmental health officers (EHOs) continue to work with their colleagues from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) in developing an effective plan to manage leachate emanating from the site to the satisfaction of NRW.

“The challenge of managing the leachate is a seasonal issue which has been exacerbated by our changing climate and resultant periods of substantial rainfall during the winter months.”

Delyth Jewell MS of Plaid (right) challenged the Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths MS over the government’s handling of Ty Llywd quarry (Image: Senedd)

What is the impact? Something Ynysddu Cllr Jan Jones and Rev Paul Cawthorne want to find out (Image: PA Media)

The council added: “The leader of council recently approached Welsh Government requesting support for an independent public inquiry and to request funding to address this historic contamination issue.

“We welcome the minister’s interest in this matter and we look forward to continuing our work with her officials and Natural Resources Wales to help manage the legacy of this former quarry site."

NRW, which monitors environmental issues in Wales, says they are aware of concerns.

Operations manager John Rock said: “We understand the concerns of the local community in relation to Ty Llwyd quarry.

“We also understand Caerphilly Council (CCBC) is currently considering further improvement works at the site, to reduce the level of water entering the chamber and help it cope better with prolonged periods of wet weather.

“The council and their consultants are considering short-term options to mitigate any seasonal breakouts while a long-term plan is identified.”

Mr Rock added: “We will continue to provide technical advice and review any remediation proposals to ensure people and the environment are protected.

“If anyone has any environmental concerns, you can report this to us 24/7 by calling 0300 065 3000 or using our online report it form on our website.”