The Octopus Lounge in Llanarth Court, East Dock Road, is a family-run bistro run by husband-and-wife team Gareth and Sarah Tanner, which has been open since 2021.

They recently announced their festive-themed hot dining benches, and now have something else to celebrate.

Following a routine unannounced food hygiene inspection on Thursday, November 30, the eatery was able to reveal they had maintained their five-star food hygiene rating.

Taking to social media to share the good news, Mrs Tanner wrote: “I think that there is only one thing that can beat how pleased I am with how well received our festive themed hot dining benches have been, and that is maintaining our five [star] hygiene rating following our routine unannounced food hygiene inspection today.”

She added in a statement to the Argus: "We are thrilled to have maintained our five hygiene rating with high praise once again to our training, management system and practices. This is a credit to our staff."

The Octopus Lounge was originally named after the history of the area where the riverfront housing development was built, which was formerly Newport’s dry docks, home to the infamous Octopus bridge and numerous train track junctions.

The original plan was to specialise in all things sweet and provide a few savoury options to compliment what is on offer - but since opening the savoury menu has grown considerably, now including breakfasts, burgers, pizzas, paninis and jacket potatoes.

Previously speaking to the Argus' sister magazine Voice, Mrs Tanner said: “To keep things fresh and exciting, not only for us, but for our wonderful customers, our dessert menu is forever growing, with newest addition being our hot ice cream brioche.

“We’ve also introduced special themed menu nights such as Spanish tapas, Mexican chilli, Greek gyros, and American options from the grill.

Octopus Lounge has expanded its savoury menu over the years (Image: Newsquest / Voice)

“Another new addition since we last spoke is that we now hold an alcohol license, and have added draught lagers, a fine selection of local wines and spirits, as well as a choice of bottled alcoholic drinks to the menu.

“We also offer a range of cocktails too, as well as bottles of prosecco to be enjoyed with our afternoon teas – always a popular choice with all who visit.

“Our diners love the fact that many of our dishes are customisable, as they can have food their way suited to their personal tastes – not many venues do this, especially in Newport.”