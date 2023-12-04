Live

A4042 Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout and Llanfrechfa Way closed

Emergency
South Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Section of road reopens (UPDATE 3.45pm)
  • Reports of flooding (UPDATE 3.45PM)
  • A4042 Northbound carriageway closed
  • Incident between Croes-y-Mwyalch roundabout and Llanfrechfa Way roundabout

