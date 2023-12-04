Ashley Wareham, a chartered certified accountant and chartered tax advisor, has joined the firm’s tax team as a manager. Ashley brings with him a wealth of experience in tax services for owner managed businesses and VAT advisory work. In his new role, he will oversee a portfolio of personal and corporate tax clients.

Elizabeth Turner has been appointed as a manager in Kilsby Williams’ business services team.

A qualified FCA and ICAEW business finance professional and ILM business coach and mentor, Elizabeth has honed her wide range of skills and technical knowledge through her work in both public and private sector practices.

Joining Elizabeth in the business services team are trainees Charlotte Lewis, Conor Foster, Jake Maddocks and Joshua Raisis.

The quartet will support the team with the preparation of accounts, audits and completing stock takes for clients, while also working towards AAT and ICAEW qualifications to progress further in their careers.

Simon Tee, managing partner at Kilsby Williams, said: “We are the largest independent firm in the region and this latest series of appointments boosts our headcount further.

"We have exceptional clients who we support with our very talented staff. These appointments allow us to continue and improve on services to our growing client portfolio.

“From our enthusiastic trainees to our experienced managers, our clients will benefit greatly from these new additions to our team.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across south Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.