On November 9, James Humphreys, 28, pleaded guilty at Newport Magistrates to possession of indecent images of children and sexual assault on a girl.

Some of the videos found in Humphreys’ possession were two minutes long, and featured girls as young as four-years-old.

Humphreys, of Morgan Street, Newport, committed his crimes in the city in 2021.

At Cardiff Crown Court on November 23, he was handed a prison sentence of one year, suspended for two years.

On sentencing, Judge Mr Recorder John Hardy KC, described Morgan as “limited” in character.

The judge said: “You do not fit into other communities, including your own.

“You have a personality as best I can describe as limited.

“You have expressed remorse, but you will never be able to put back what you have destroyed.”

The judge summed up Humphreys’ mitigation best by saying Humphreys admitted he had gone down a “dark path”.

Humphries will also be on the sex offenders register for ten years and placed under a sexual harm prevention order for that period of time.