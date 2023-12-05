A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a park.
Levi Hyde, 19, from Chepstow was 17 at the time of the alleged offence in the Monmouth area in September 2021.
The defendant is due to appear at the crown court on January 2.
Hyde, of Somerset Way, Bulwark was granted unconditional bail.
