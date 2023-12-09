Housing organisation Newport City Homes have been working to replace the old pipework in their district heating system in Duffryn since October 2023, after announcing the plans in September.

The timeframe for the work’s completion expects it to be ready for use by spring or summer next year, with the ideal target being May 2024.

However, many residents who use this network have been experiencing continuous problems with their heating and hot water during the cold winter months, leading many to take to social media to express their frustration that this is all taking place at a time of year when people are tending to use their heating more often.

One customer said it is “ridiculous” that this work is being carried out during the winter, claiming that the issues with the pipes have been known about for months.

Work to repair the old pipework has been ongoing since October 2023 (Image: Newport City Homes)

Newport City Homes issued an official statement on their Facebook just before 3pm on Friday, December 1, that attempted to reassure residents that the system was working and that they are doing everything they can to minimise the disruption.

The full statement said: “We've received reports that some people are experiencing issues with their hot water and heating.

“We can confirm the system is working normally at the moment, but when the demand is high there can be some impact on supplies.

“You might notice this more around peak times, such as first thing in the morning and early evening, when lots of people are using the system.

“Thank you for your patience while we continue with this essential replacement project.”

Work has been ongoing on the new pipework since October, and is not slated to finish until at least May 2024 (Image: Newport City Homes)Despite this, many residents have deemed the response “unacceptable” with one even joking that they should all arrange set times to use their heating and hot water to ensure everyone can access it.

Other residents have taken issue with being unable to bathe their young children with a lack of hot water, expressing concerns for health as a result, particularly in the current low temperatures South Wales, and much of the UK, are experiencing.

The work is expected to be completed by May 2024 (Image: Newport City Homes)

The works were originally planned following the discovery of leaks in February 2023 following emergency repairs made to the old pipework.

The issues with heating have been going on for months, with the layout of the estate meaning residents have no control over the heating, and if one pipe goes down, the entire network is impacted.

A Newport City Homes spokesperson said: “By replacing the pipework, we’re securing the future of the district heating system. It will make sure it is a robust system that will serve the community for generations to come.

“This essential work will improve the performance of the district heating system and offer a better experience for you, our customers.”