Police reported an incident early this morning, December 4, closing one direction then both directions of the M4 at around 6am.

A Somerset and Avon police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a lorry on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 4.30am this morning.

There was a crash near the Prince of Wales bridge this morning (Image: Traffic Wales)

"Emergency services attended, however the driver of the car, a blue Tesla, tragically died at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"No one else involved in the collision suffered any injuries.

"The M4 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 21 to allow investigations to take place and the vehicles to be recovered. It reopened shortly after 1.45pm.

"We would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during the closure.

"If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage which could help our investigation, call 101 and quote reference 5223295665.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or on 0800 555111."