James brings extensive experience in global banking and the fintech sector to this role.

James is the chief technology and operations officer at Bitstamp, the world’s longest standing crypto-exchange. He has also held numerous executive positions in regulated financial entities across product, customer experience, technology, and operations. Previously, he served as the chief product and marketing officer at Zand Bank (UAE), where he oversaw the launch offerings of the world's first combined corporate and retail digital bank.

James said: “The society’s ambitious forward thinking approach, combined with its community focused fundamentals really appeal to me and I want to be able to help it continue to grow and reach its ambitions.

“In any business, it’s a balance to do the best for both stakeholders and customers – even in purpose-driven organisations.

"The unique model of a mutual building society, which is owned by and run in the best interests of its members, provides real clarity and combined with the right strategy, the right team, and the right culture to execute it provides a unique opportunity for us to make a real difference.”

Will Carroll, chief executive officer at Monmouthshire Building Society, said: “We are delighted to welcome James to the society. His breadth of experience across various sectors in financial services will significantly enhance the board and its committees, particularly now that technology solutions play an ever increasing role in how we serve our members. We are pleased to have secured his experience and I look forward to working with him in implementing our strategy and realising our vision of becoming an innovative, modern mutual.”