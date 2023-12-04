Live M4 traffic and weather updates amid poor driving conditions Traffic Wales Traffic Weather Newport By Sam Portillo Share Traffic Wales has advised motorists of poor driving conditions on the M4, westbound, from the Prince of Wales Bridge to junction 30 (Cardiff Gate). Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here