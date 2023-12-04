They are so planned maintenance works can be carried out.

We have compiled a list of all the road closures expected across Caerphilly and the county borough this week, so you can be aware of when a closure might impact you.

A472 (West) Celynen Roundabout to Newbridge Roundabout - Monday, December 4, 9pm - Tuesday, December 5 at 6am;

A472 (East) Pentwynmawr Roundabout to Celynen Roundabout - Tuesday, December 5, 9pm - Wednesday December 6, 6am;

A472 (West) Pentwynmawr Roundabout to Gelligroes Roundabout - Wednesday, December 6, 9pm - Thursday, December 7, 6am;

A472 (East) Gelligroes Roundabout to Pentwynmawr Roundabout - Wednesday, December 6, 9pm - Thursday, December 7, 6am;

A472 (East and West) Gelligroes Roundabout to Crown Roundabout - Friday, December 8, 9pm - Saturday, December 9, 6am.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed that diversions will be in place throughout these nightly closures.